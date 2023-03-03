SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen Central junior Courtney Thorstenson usually tells other people the news.

On Friday, the student storyteller got her own exciting news.

“I just remember my heart started racing,” Thorstenson said.

Students at Aberdeen Central are nominated for 15 student production awards from the Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation.

Thorstenson and senior Brian Johnson are both in the running for the talent award.

“There’s definitely competition,” Thorstenson said.

“I’d have to say, yeah,” Johnson said.

“We’re very competitive people,” Thorstenson said.

Other nominations include best newscast and magazine program.

“This wasn’t just, you know, covering fluffy stuff here and there. They covered a lot of important stories and I’m proud of them being recognized, as they should be, for the work they’re doing,” Teacher Erich Schaffhauser said.

It’s work Johnson has grown to love over the years.

“I just think us here at Eagle Zone, I think we just help it grow and help more people know and help people learn about it, so I think it’s a good way for us to tell people news and another way for people to know that journalism is still out there,” Johnson said.

“Everybody wants to feel important and everybody wants to feel included in the world, so it’s nice to get the stories out there so everyone can have their own chance in being included,” Thorstenson said.

10 of the nominations are in broadcast news and five are in media production.

On the college side, USD and Dordt University are also nominated.

