MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen Christian ranked at number two in class B made its claim to the number one spot with a sweet 87-68 victory over top-ranked White River Saturday. The Knights prevailed despite White River bucket-getter Joe Sayler’s 42 points. Aberdeen’s best was Malek Wieker (weaker) with 29 points. The Knights shot 71.4 percent from the field, including 7 for 10 from three. They were getting ready for this showdown for weeks.

} “We definitely felt like we wanted some revenge having lost to White River last year in the December classic. We had a great week of practice, we played Waubay Summit Thursday night. They really gave us a good challenge and they got us ready to go for this game. Just really happy about executing our game plan offensively. We had a great game from the bench Kunnar Furman and Joey Johnson Ellis Russell, Abe Holscher giving us minutes so just a great team win and we couldn’t be more excited going into next week, ” Aberdeen Christian boys’ basketball varsity head coach Matt Rohrbach said.

The 10-0 Knights are back in action at Warner on Monday.