Aberdeen Area Humane Society raising money to continue work on new shelter

A non-profit in northern KELOLAND is hoping to finish its new animal shelter as soon as possible, but it needs your help to do it.

Construction on the Aberdeen Area Humane Society’s new shelter started earlier this year, but work is at a standstill.

“We’ve kind of hit a little bit of a stopping point, so we’re definitely in need of funds to continue construction,” Board Member Candace Briscoe said.

Fundraising has been challenging this year because of the pandemic, but the non-profit is looking to finish the year out strong.

The non-profit is trying to raise $400,000 to keep moving forward.

“We’ve got the foundation. We need to start getting in all the systems, the plumbing, the electricity,” Briscoe said.

The new shelter is being built just north of the current facility on the same property.

“Our original building who has served its purpose very, very well has started to break down. We’ve had to do quite a few repairs on it in the past couple of years,” Shelter Manager Elaine Schaible said.

One of the highlights of the new shelter will be the ability to clean better.

“We get a lot of strays in who might not be in the best shape, and we get a lot of animals from not-so-great situations, stuff like that, so it’s really important that we can keep them safe and healthy in the meantime while we get them into their new homes. Our new building is going to be optimized around cleaning efficiently and around the animals’ mental and physical wellbeing,” Schaible said.

The humane society has adopted out more than 400 animals so far this year.

The organization is looking forward to continuing that mission in a new space.

“This is something that I think builds our community in general, and so I think it’s not just about the animals. It’s about us representing something better for the community,” Briscoe said.

There are a few different ways you can donate to the Aberdeen Area Humane Society.

You can donate directly to the shelter.

You can also donate through Facebook or GoFundMe.