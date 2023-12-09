SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – The Augustana women’s basketball team closed the week on Saturday night, falling 53-44 to Winona State inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The loss moves the Vikings to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the NSIC, while the Warriors move to 3-6, 3-2.

Jennifer Aadland recorded a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead three Vikings in double figures. Lauren Sees added 11 points, and Michaela Jewett tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sees opened the scoring, making a layup more than three minutes in. Following the bucket, the Warriors scored 13 straight points, a run that Sees ended with a three from the wing with 2:05 to play in the first quarter. A Sees jumper came in between a WSU three pointer and mid-range jumper, giving the Warriors an 18-7 lead into the second quarter.

After a WSU three to open the second quarter, the Vikings clawed back. They held WSU scoreless the final 8:11, going on a 9-0 run to trail 21-16 into the break. Four different Vikings scored in the run, as Jewett, Sees, Aadland, and Katie Leisen each chipped away at the deficit.

Jewett opened the second half with a three to get the Vikings back on track. They took a lead with 5:32 left in the third quarter with a 7-0 run, capped by an Aadland jumper from the top of the key. The Warriors jumped back in front 36-32 with 1:15 left, but an Aadland three brought the Vikings within one into the fourth quarter.

AU reclaimed a lead with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter when Aby Phipps picked up a steal in the backcourt and finished at the rim.

However, a 6-0 WSU run put them in front 44-39 with 4:10 to play. Leisen ended the run with a three to bring the Vikings within two, but a 9-2 Warrior run to end the game finalized the scoring.

The Vikings look to get back on track Wednesday, playing at Wayne State at 7:30 p.m