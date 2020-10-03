A Rustler homecoming away from home

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Under the Friday night lights in Madison, the Bulldogs played their homecoming game against the Rustlers. But it was Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s homecoming game, too. Both teams found their original plans sidelined due to COVID-19. Tonight KELOLAND News talked with Miller/Highmore-Harrold parents about the homecoming away from home.

It’s that first part of the word “homecoming” that is especially important. But the game presses on, and the team has to come to play somewhere.

“It is weird, but you know, these boys, they needed to have a homecoming game,” said Kim Knox, whose son plays for Miller/Highmore-Harrold. “So when Madison has said that they would play us, we said, ‘We’re on the road.'”

“It’s a little weird,” said Amy Hoffman, whose son plays for Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

“Well, it’s a little bit different, it’s not our typical season,” said Travis Anderberg, whose son plays for Miller/Highmore-Harrold. “We usually have a home volleyball game we hope and then a home football to end off the week of homecoming.”

Highmore Harrold School senior Avery Bourk was in Madison, too.

“It’s very different from very past years, ’cause we’re all like, we’re all excited, everyone shows up to all the games,” Bourk said. “But since it’s such a very far-away game and under weird circumstances a lot of people won’t be able to make it, but we’re still really excited and glad that we’re able to have a game in general.”

The pandemic has impacted seemingly everything. But much presses on.

“Last night we had about 45 kids of youth football in Wessington Springs from Miller, and they look up to these guys, still, no matter what their record is, they like to see them go out and play hard ’til the end of the game, so definitely still a tradition for us,” Anderberg said.

“Football on Fridays is what it’s all about, so,” Hoffman said. “Excited to be here.”

Madison was originally set to play Milbank Friday night.