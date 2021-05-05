A Ross Dress for Less robbery, a police chase, a standoff and the arrests that followed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A man – with a history of violent crimes and most recently wanted for armed robbery is behind bars thanks to the help of an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

This investigation started when authorities say three people walked into Ross Dress for Less on Thursday. When they tried leaving with items they didn’t pay for, police say an employee tried to stop them.

“The suspect pulled out a gun, threatened the employee and then all three people left,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Someone saw the surveillance and called Crime Stoppers because they recognized the man with the gun.

“That information went right to the detectives and we were able to get an arrest warrant issued just a few days after the crime happened,” Clemens said.

That warrant was for 29-year-old Martine Moreno.

Martine Moreno



Last night, officers heard Moreno might be in a house on South Summit Avenue. At 9:30, they thought they saw him leave in a van.

“They went to stop that car, there was a pursuit that happened, they didn’t stop and because of the warrant and belief that he was armed, they continued the pursuit,” Clemens said.

When the van crashed near 17th and Grange, police realized it was not Moreno behind the wheel. Police say the driver, 25-year-old Bonnie Estes, is charged with eluding police, marijuana and meth.

Bonnie Estes

Back at the house on South Summit Avenue, police set up a perimeter.

“About 11:45, they made the decision to call S.W.A.T out because we had a person that was inside there, believed to be armed,” Clemens said. “S.W.A.T. came along and was able to establish some dialogue and convince the guy to come out.”

At 1:30 a.m., Moreno willingly came out of the house. Police arrested him for first-degree robbery, shoplifting and aggravated assault.

Inside the house, police say they found meth, marijuana and Ross Dress for Less clothing tags.

Martine Moreno has been on the news before.

On his 21st birthday, back in 2013, police say Moreno tried to rob a busy store in central Sioux Falls.

“When we arrived we got everybody out of the store and we then had a standoff with an individual who was inside and did have a gun,” Sgt. Aaron Nyberg with the Sioux Falls Police Department said back in 2013.

In that case Moreno went to prison for pointing a gun at a clerk and hitting her in the face with the weapon.

He was released in October and is still on parole.