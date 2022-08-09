SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News reporters who recently visited South Dakota’s reservations met with Shelby Homer who lives in Mission and runs Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue.

“Some of the cases that I’ve actually been on some of the searches, just seeing what my Native people are going through and the frustration and lack of resources, lack of support from federal agencies, from law enforcement, even tribal government, it’s really hard for these families to be able to get help,” Homer said.

However, when she goes out searching for people, she rarely finds them.

“No,” Homer said. “Honestly, when we go out searching, I could say that we could go on, we can go on a search every day in a month; we’ll be lucky if we get one day, a find. One.”