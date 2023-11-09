SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Remedy Brewing Company has become a staple at the 8th and Railroad Center in downtown Sioux Falls. Now, the locally-owned businesses is expanding to a space literally just steps away from their back patio door.

“And when we first were looking at what we could possibly use this for, there was a million different ideas,” Matt Hastad, co-owner of Remedy Brewing Company, said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The idea they finally landed on for this warehouse? Pickleball courts.

“It’s been such a fast, exploding sport. Something that we know that there’s a need for more indoor spaces in Sioux Falls for,” Hastad said.

Hastad hopes to have the courts ready to go by the end of the year for pickleball pros and novices.

“We do have professional courts going down so it’s going to be a professional surface. But for those who are just trying to get into the game who don’t really know much about it, we’ll have somebody that can help kind of coach you through, these are the rules. Come down, get some food and drink, play casually, have some fun around the game,” Hastad said.

A pickleball pub in the heart of the city.

To stay updated on opening day for the pickleball courts, you can follow Remedy on their social media pages.