A new three-story building going up on USD’s campus

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – A ground breaking Thursday at the University of South Dakota will help better prepare students in the health science fields.

By August of 2023, a new three-story, 45,000 square-foot School of Health Sciences Building will be occupying the parking lot of the Andrew E. Lee Memorial Medicine and Science Building in Vermillion.

“It will house most of our programs that are currently scattered across the campus,” Haifa Abou Samra, Dean of the USD School of Health Sciences said.

Programs such as dental hygiene, nursing, addiction counseling and more will be housed in the new building.

“The new technologies, the new sim labs, the new equipment and the new classrooms that are modern that can help us educate the students,” Samra said. “It will be transformative at preparing our students for the future health care.”

Delta Dental of South Dakota also announced a one million dollar gift to support USD’s dental hygiene program.

“I think in addition to it enhancing the educational experience of future generations of dental hygienists, it’s also going to enable the school to expand the size of the program from 32 students to eventually 50 students a year to help meet the need for dental hygienists in the future,” Scott Jones, President and CEO of Delta Dental of South Dakota said.

USD will be naming the new community clinic the Delta Dental Oral Health Center.

“Having these professional schools grounded in the liberal arts, I think it’s absolutely huge that students see the support from not just the state, the governor, but also from the private industry to show support that they want those students to be educated in South Dakota and work in South Dakota,” USD President Sheila Gestring said.

Last year, the South Dakota legislature passed a bill that authorized the construction of the new building. It also appropriated five million dollars to the construction.