A National Night Out at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2020 has forced us to reconsider what it means to “get together.” Maybe it’s with the help of video and the internet, or perhaps with a little more distance between us than we’d like. But the benefits of social engagement with other people are still as clear, if not clearer, than ever.

National Night Out, of course, involves communities well beyond Sioux Falls. On Tuesday night in Sioux Falls various neighborhoods held gatherings with the goal of putting neighbors, law enforcement and first responders in the same place at the same time for a easy-going time that can also strengthen the places people call home. Eleanor Rahn lives in central Sioux Falls where Tuesday night she hosted a National Night Out gathering.

“We moved from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls about three years ago, and in Minneapolis National Night Out is really, really popular, and so we wanted to bring kind of that culture and neighborhood community that we kind of already have like, every other day of the year,” Rahn said. “We just wanted to bring that back and close the street down and have the neighbors out in the street.”

She says National Night Out means familiarity.

“I think just gathering as neighbors, getting to know your neighbors,” Rahn said. “Especially a mom of young kids, like it’s important for my kids to grow up in a neighborhood where they know everyone and they can play in the front yard or play in the back yard, and I know that they’re safe.”

“It’s just a chance for neighborhoods to come together, get the neighbors together and then just for their local police departments come out, visit with them,” said Sarah Van Voorst, community resource officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department. “It really just helps to build ties and create connections in the community.”

And it can mean more than just a good time.

Dan Santella: In general, is a more connected neighborhood a safer neighborhood?

“Oh, 100%,” Van Voorst said. “We always tell people that we can’t, as police officers, be everywhere all of the time, so people who live in neighborhoods and look out for each other are definitely going to have a safer neighborhood because they’re the eyes and the ears. They’re looking out- if something looks weird, they’ll call us and they can be our eyes and ears to ensure that their neighborhood is safe.”