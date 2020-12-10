A multi-million dollar building project proposed for S.D. State Fairgrounds

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem proposed a multi-million dollar building project for the South Dakota State Fairgrounds during her budget address on Tuesday.

Just over a month ago, smoke rose above the Beef Complex on the east side of the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron after an overnight fire damaged the building.

“The Beef Complex served the state of South Dakota for many, many years, decades. Not only did we lose a great symbol for the state fair, but also one of it’s most important buildings,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said.

In her 2022 fiscal year budget, Noem proposed a $19 million building project to replace the Beef Complex.

“There is excitement, we are excited. If you live in this area, you know, you drive by Huron almost any weekend and that building was always being utilized,” Huron mayor Gary Harrington said.

“It’s time to imagine all the new opportunities that we could have and all the new memories that can be made right here in this spot,” Noem said.

Noem says the proposed Livestock Complex would be double the size of the last one.

“And it will also give us more room for two rodeo arenas, it can showcase up to two thousand head of beef cattle. It will allow the state fair to host open class and 4-H beef cattle, all under one roof during the state fair each year,” Noem said.

She expects the new building will attract thousands of people to the city.

“And when we get this completed, you better start building hotels and restaurants,” Noem said.

The $19 million includes both public and private funding.