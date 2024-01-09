PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — It isn’t at all unusual to hear gunshots in some areas of the Pine Ridge Reservation in southwestern South Dakota, where drug use is also a major concern.

A State of Emergency was declared by the President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe (OST) because of law and order faltering on the reservation.

“We’re seeing a all-time high of violence and drug trafficking like we’ve never seen before,” Algin Young, Chief of Police with the OST Department of Public Safety, said.

“Violence on the reservation is not like it used to be,” Cora White Horse, OST tribal treasurer, said.

“The gun violence has been escalating since I’ve been here, we’ve been tracking the numbers, and when I started, as I testified to in federal court, I started in 2001 and we seen maybe one call every six months to a year,” Young said. “Now I mean, on average we’re going up to maybe two gun calls a day.”

Young is Chief of Police for the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

“The Pine Ridge village is where we see a bulk of our calls for service. We received over 25,000 calls for service within Pine Ridge village itself last year alone,” Young said.

That’s where we interviewed Rose Cottier and Cheryl White Rabbit.

Dan Santella: About how often do you hear gunshots, roughly?

“Every night,” Cottier said.

“I agree. About every night. you hear gunshots every night,” White Rabbit said.

“Every night. Yeah, every night,” Monica Titus, also of Pine Ridge, said.

Gunshots aren’t exclusive to the town of Pine Ridge.

“I got shot at and yeah it is scary and I don’t know for what reasons, why he shot at me,” Rosie Lip said.

Lip is a cashier at Kyle Grocery but she used to live in Manderson, South Dakota. That’s where she said her car was shot four times.

“It’s scary. I would think it’s really scary on the violence here on the reservation,” Lip said.

And the violence doesn’t just come from guns.

“I got hit with a machete on the front of my face and on the back of my head,” Titus said.

That happened to Titus right outside her house in Pine Ridge.

“The stitches are all still there. So that part where it’s dented, it’s, part of my scalp is gone,” Titus said.

Her scar is a constant reminder of that night. Titus is thankful she survived.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to wake up,” Titus said.

Rose Cottier recently lost her son, CJ. He was missing in April 2023 and found dead in July.

“July 21st that’s when the FBIs came and they said that they thought they found him. And sure enough, it was,” Cottier said.

CJ Grass Jr. was 38 at the time of his death. Cottier says she still doesn’t truly know what happened to him.

“That hurts me so bad; I just can’t get over it any more. It changed my life; I can’t do anything. Up to this day I hurt so much, I just hurt. I can’t get over it,” Cottier said.

Federal court filings show that Charles Brings Plenty has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Grass. Court documents say on or about April 21, 2023, Brings Plenty killed Grass by beating him near the Old Sundance Grounds on the reservation. Brings Plenty has pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial is scheduled for March 26.

“He didn’t deserve to die. He never treated anybody mean, never was mean to anybody,” Cottier said.

The Pine Ridge Reservation is roughly three million acres in size. However, Young says there are only 60 sworn officers available to cover a service population of 43,000.

“The officers are prioritizing calls, and they’re taking the calls as the come in and they have to make a judgment call to say, ‘This call takes priority over this call,’ but it does put a strain on the response times, for sure,” Young said.

That leads to worries about safety from those living on the reservation.

“The police were called at at 3 o’clock in the morning and they didn’t show up until 8:30,” White Horse said.

“They’re not helping. They don’t come when we ask them to come. They come way later,” Titus said.

“It’s no use calling cops. They never show up and if they do show up, it’s rare,” Ken Hart of Pine Ridge said.

Young says his department is committed to public safety. He asks members of the tribe to be patient with them as they seek more resources from the federal government.

“If we can get more police officers, we’re going to get better,” Young said.

Violence is seen all across the reservation.

“All these unnecessary deaths, shootings, stabbings, drug deals, the violence with men, women and children, especially out in the district, here too,” White Rabbit said. “Raping the elders, raping the children and the women.”

White Rabbit never wanted to own a gun but now she has multiple just to feel safe.

“I don’t believe anybody should have to live with guns to, just to live,” White Rabbit said.

The violence forced Lip to move to a new area.

Lauren Soulek: Did you move to Kyle for safety reasons?

“Yeah. Yes,” Lip said.

And Titus told us she has plans to leave the reservation all together.

“We were just going to board up the trailer and we were just going to move away. We’re not sure where, but we’re just going to leave. Board it up,” Titus said.

Doing what they can to stay safe and survive.

A belief of most people we spoke to on the reservation was that violence stems from drug abuse. Wednesday night, we’ll look further into the issue of drugs and alcohol for our fourth story in the ‘Emergency and Hope on Pine Ridge’ series.