SIOUX FALLS, S..D (KELO) –With COVID-19, many college grads from 2020 did not get to experience the traditional graduation ceremony.

Today, a local university decided to change that by giving a student the ceremony he never received.

Zac Stevenson has waited three years to ‘walk’ for his graduation. He attended Augustana as an exchange student from Australia from 2016 to 2020.

“My dad was always very adamant that you have to go and live your life and achieve the things that you want to achieve. So he very much gave me the push to come here and to study and play basketball here at Augustana,” said Zac Stevenson, graduate.

Stevenson was set to walk in 2020, but found out during spring break that he had to return home because of COVID.

“That was it. And we had to say, a very abrupt goodbye to all our friends because we didn’t really have a choice. So at that point, we really just had to get out, get out of the country and get back home,” Stevenson said.

This story was the same for all the international students. Which is why Erin Kane with the International Programs Office wanted to host this ceremony.

“The international students were able to participate in a virtual ceremony, our office sent them graduation gifts of certificates, but they weren’t able to have the pomp and circumstance of a regular graduation ceremony,” said Erin Kane, International Programs Office Co-Director.

Stevenson was able to celebrate his graduation at home in 2020. His father passed away in 2021.

“During this ceremony, I know that he’d be super proud of what I’ve achieved. And it was ultimately the best decision that all of us could have made and agreed upon to come here to study in the Midwest,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson is also working on his podcast called “Back to College” while he’s here in South Dakota.

Starting next year he will be traveling around the U.S. and Canada on a road trip.