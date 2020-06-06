A First Friday after dropped COVID-19 regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Typically a Friday or Saturday night in June with nice weather in downtown Sioux Falls means people are out and about. But how about now, during the COVID-19 pandemic?

There are plenty of reasons to be outside.

“After a long week of work, just decided to come downtown and hang out with some friends,” Michael Kayser of Sioux Falls said.

“We just wanted to get a few friends together and walk around,” Olivia McDowell of Sioux Falls said. “It’s such a beautiful night, no wind, sun is out, so just wanted to spend some time outside with some friends.”

Or maybe, as was the case with Dale Johnson of Lake Benton, Minnesota, you’re celebrating your 38th wedding anniversary.

“It’s a beautiful evening out,” Johnson said.

Friday night was not only June 5, or 605 Day, it was also First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls. And it was the first First Friday since COVID-19 regulations were dropped for Sioux Falls restaurants and bars. There’s at least some level of comfort being out and about right now, too. After all, just look at how many people are doing just that.

“I think this is a rural enough area that we don’t have the population that causing the excess exposure,” Johnson said.

“I think with all the precautions that people are taking, i feel pretty safe going out,” Kayser said.

“Going to restaurants and all has been a little nerve-wracking at first, but they all seem to be taking this very seriously as well and spacing everyone out,” McDowell said.

