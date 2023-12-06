SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This season reaches a crescendo for Alison Tendler of Sioux Falls.

“I feel like that’s when I personally get to be most musical,” she said.

She and her cousin Megan Hartz of Sioux Falls sing in the Christmas at the Cathedral choir together, and the family connections don’t end there. Tendler has two uncles who sing in the choir as well: Brian Scott and Dave Bangasser, Hartz’s father.

“To be able to do it in a community fashion with things that we all have grown up with, church, choir, singing, and to be able to bring the four of us together to do that is kind of a miracle in its own way,” Tendler said.

The Christmas at the Cathedral choir provides a venue for these musicians.

“Once you graduate high school or college there’s not a ton of choral options as an adult,” Hartz said. “So it was a fun option to kind of just be able to share my gifts.”

And this family experience rings out like their voices.

“There’s something that when we’re performing together and then you bring in all those other family members that are there supporting them, too, it’s really meaningful,” Tendler said.

The first public performance this season of Christmas at the Cathedral is on December 14 at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in central Sioux Falls.