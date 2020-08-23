A day of smiles as a teen’s wishes are granted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Right now it seems more important than ever to find joy whenever and wherever we can. Make-A-Wish South Dakota is making sure they still grant wishes.

A simple smile can have a big impact.

“We know that when a wish comes true for a child, research shows that they can build that physical and emotional strength that they need to fight their critical illness. And I think no where could you see that more than on Keisha’s smile today,” said Sue Salter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

And Keisha Merrill was all smiles as her shopping spree wish came true.

“I’m just happy that she has a whole day to herself and she just is going to be so happy and I’m happy for her. Sometimes are very hard so it’s nice to see her happy and getting everything she wants,” Billie Jolee, Keisha’s mom, said.

Merrill and her family are from Rapid City, but they came to Sioux Falls for a weekend of wishes. A pink limousine took them to the Empire Mall, which opened early so Merrill could safely shop at stores like Build-a-Bear and Zumiez.

“I can’t wait to do Build-a-Bear and I’m excited to get myself a new phone because my phone’s kind of broken,” wish kid Keisha Merrill said.

Volleyball is what used to put a smile on Merrill’s face, but that came to an end because of her illness.

“Her chest starts to hurt when her heart rate elevates now. So it’s discomfort for her so she doesn’t like to do that anymore. They said it was due to the scar tissue from, she’s been open four times for her heart surgeries, so it’s the scar tissue that pulls, they said. So, she just doesn’t like that pain so she can’t do it no more,” Jolee said.

A shopping spree wasn’t Merrill’s original wish.

“I was supposed to go to Hawaii, but it got cancelled. So I thought this was my second fun thing I wanted to do,” Merrill said.

COVID-19 has taken its toll on the Make-A-Wish Foundation, too, but that doesn’t mean wishes aren’t being granted.

“There are some wishes that are on hold, every wish will come true, but we are working to grant every wish that we can right now,” Salter said.

Merrill’s smile says it all.