A closer look at SF School District boundary options

With a new high school and middle school under construction, the Sioux Falls School District is redrawing its boundaries.

The district now has two high school and two middle school proposals. With the middle school proposals, the zones for Ben Reifel Middle School take up the southeast part of town. Neighborhoods in central and southwest Sioux Falls see the biggest differences between options A and B.

Just like with the middle school boundaries, both the central and western parts of Sioux Falls change the most with the two high school boundary options.