PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – On the Pine Ridge Reservation you’ll find fear, frustration and people calling for change.

KELOLAND News has recently brought viewers and readers reports about violence, drug abuse, an emergency declaration and a lawsuit from the Oglala Sioux Tribe against the U.S. government. As the “Emergency & Hope on Pine Ridge” series continues, hope which nevertheless still exists is in focus.

Ken Hart has lived on the Pine Ridge Reservation his whole life, and he believes this land is special.

“I truly believe that this is God’s country,” Hart said.

He’s among the senior tribal members KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella recently met.

“I don’t like to say elderly,” Hart said. “I like to say wisdom-keepers because they’re knowledgeable.”

In December, Hart called the KELOLAND newsroom hoping to bring attention to the violence on the reservation.

“Due to the murders, due to the unsolved murders, due to the domestic abuse, due to the elderly abuse, I called this news media,” Hart said.

It’s a topic that brings him to tears.

“Try to sit with the grandma and hear her cry. Listen to that man that came into my living room asking for help. Listen to these young kids that cry for their mama that they’re never going to see,” Hart said. “Sure it hurts me. I’m a full-blood Lakota. I hurt with my people.”

He isn’t the only wisdom keeper hurting.

“Where is the justice here?” Cheryl White Rabbit of Pine Ridge said. “So there’s so many murdered, missing people. Where is the justice? I don’t get it. And that’s where it hurts me because I pray for justice and there’s no justice.”

“They really do need to change this whole reservation,” Rose Cottier of Pine Ridge said.

“I love my people,” said Cora White Horse, who is treasurer for the Oglala Sioux Tribe. “I know it’s not good now, but I hope and I pray every day that when my grandkids grow up, they have a better place, and that they can have memories of the Rez like I have memories of the Rez. My favorite memories were memories growing up in Kyle, going to school.”

Through the pain, they fight for change.

“It’s up to us to keep it going, keep that flame lit, to keep that light bright, to know that there is hope, there is faith, there is trust and belief here,” White Rabbit said. “And we the people have to make that difference, likes our ancestors did. They made a difference for us to be here today. So we have to dig deep down within us and find that inner strength.”

“I’m asking all the warriors to put your anger, your resentments, your jealousy, put them to the side. We need to start protecting women, children and elders. I’m asking you from my heart to come together, for I might not be here to push these things,” Hart said. “So we need the young warriors to stand up. We need these young warrior ladies to stand up. With the Creator’s help, may we be heard. May justice be served.”

