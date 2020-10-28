A Brandon Valley/Watertown volleyball match for more

Cancer, and one family’s story, in particular, were the focus at a Brandon Valley volleyball match on Tuesday night. Brandon hosted Watertown where an event called “Just Cure It” also took place.

“It’s a tradition here at Brandon Valley,” Brandon Valley High School head volleyball coach Marette Grage said. “We’ve been doing it for several years, and the girls get excited ’cause we make popcorn balls the day before and just make it a fun event and raise money for people in our community that are fighting cancer and for research.”

“As the volleyball team comes around to a game every October they like to sponsor cancer awareness in honor of not only breast cancer awareness but all cancers,” Kim Hunt of Brandon said. “And so we call the event ‘Just Cure It.'”

Kim Hunt’s daughter Morgan is on the varsity volleyball team at Brandon Valley. Kim is a booster parent.

“We sell t-shirts to the student body, faculty, community, volleyball players all get one, and in return then those funds go towards a family in need and towards cancer awareness in the community,” Kim Hunt said.

That family is Kim Jones‘s, a Brandon woman battling bone cancer. Her daughter India is a senior at Brandon Valley and friends with players on the volleyball team.

“The girls have been just touched to try to help her family in some way, so this is one way they can give back,” Grage said.