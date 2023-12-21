TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The kids at Legacy Elementary in Tea had reason to be excited on Thursday. The Sioux Falls Police Department honored one of the kid’s classmates. 8-year-old Brecken Nelson received the Outstanding Citizen Award for his quick thinking in a dangerous situation.

“I didn’t know what was happening, but I knew something was wrong,” said Brecken.

On November 7th, Brecken and his sister Mya were in the backseat of Mom’s car while coming home from school on 69th Street.

“We were driving home from school, it was a late night for a meeting, it was about 5:30, and I had just gone through 69th and Minnesota intersection, which is quite the busy intersection, said Brittney Nelson. “I have not had a seizure or medical emergency like that in almost ten years, and with seizures, you kind of know the second before it happens, but it’s too late to do anything, and so when it started happening, there was nothing I could do.”

“Mom, just let go of the wheel,” said 8-year-old Brecken. “And the car goes over to the other side of the road, and I grabbed the wheel, turned it into the side of where the turning lane is, and guided it next to the curb that separates one side of the road from the other, and the tire hit that and bounced off.”

Brecken was able to guide the car to the side of the road, where it bumped into the vehicle ahead and gently came to a stop.

“I remember the second before it, and I remember a few brief moments of a nice lady coming over,” said Brittney. “Luckily, he knows his dad’s phone number, so we were able to go through that process. I remember him talking to me, I remember a fireman, briefly remember the policeman then I remember my husband showing up but that was about it. It was just a very crazy moment. I remember going home, just sitting on the couch and holding my kids and just feeling extremely thankful.”

Brecken tells us he knew how to steer the car because grandpa has let him take the wheel on his side-by-side ATV. As you can imagine, mom and dad are proud.

“For him to be only eight, to make the decision to unbuckle because you know you stay buckled to stay safe, but I need to unbuckle to save my family. It’s just mind-blowing to me that he could even make that thought process, said Brittney.

“He’s kind of unlike any other kid that I know, said Casey Nelson. “And I’m glad I get to be his dad.”

Brittney believes a woman driving beside her saw Brecken grab the wheel, so she placed her car in front of Brittany’s to help stop it.