8-year fugitive from Iowa arrested on Montana ranch

BILLINGS, MT (KELO) — After nearly 8 years on the run, authorities have caught up to a fugitive out of Iowa. A tip lead authorities to Michael Duane Strain of Lime Springs, Iowa.

He was arrested on a remote ranch on the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana.

A U.S. Marshal says the 62-year-old defendant is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen. He was indicted in northern Iowa in 2011 on two counts of a felon being in possession of firearms.

He has previous convictions in Minnesota for explosives possession and contempt of court.