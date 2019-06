PLYMOUTH CO., I.A. (KELO) — A 68-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a water rescue in northwest Iowa.

A passerby spotted the man chest-deep in water in the Big Sioux River in southwest Plymouth County Saturday night.

The passerby was able to get a rope to the man and others joined in the rescue effort. The Akron, Iowa fire department was able to bring the man to shore.

The sheriff’s office says the man may have been in the water up to eight hours.