LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday, December 18 in Lincoln County, four miles southeast of Harrisburg.

According to the Department of Public Safety, at about 5:49 p.m., a 67-year-old woman was driving a Ford Taurus eastbound on 276th Street. When she approached the intersection of SD Hwy. 11, she failed to stop at the stop sign. A Ford F350 was traveling southbound on SD Hwy. 11 and struck the Taurus at the intersection.

The driver of the Taurus received fatal injuries and a passenger in the Taurus was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries but was not transported for medical attention.

Alcohol use and seatbelt use is under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of family.