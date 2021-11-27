61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

The Hague, Netherlands (Associated Press) — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation as the world anxiously seeks to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant.

Authorities said Saturday that further tests are now underway on the travelers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to establish if any of them have the new omicron variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa.