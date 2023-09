BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — Brookings police have released the results of their month-long alcohol compliance check in the city.

The checks were conducted at 41 on and off-sale businesses.

Police say five of the them sold alcohol to an underage person.

Officers ticketed employees for furnishing alcohol to a minor at 6th Street Casey’s, La Cantina, Applebee’s Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings and The Depot.