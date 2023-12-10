Another dry and warm week ahead.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Expect lows to fall to the teens and 20s with light winds.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the 40s with light southerly winds.

Cooler temperatures will return on Tuesday, with a slight chance for light snow in southwest South Dakota. Highs on Tuesday will retreat back to the 30s for many.

After Tuesday, temperatures will slowly warm for the rest of the work week. In fact, 50-degree weather is back on the table by Thursday.