1  of  48
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen First United Methodist Church Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church Alcester United Church of Christ Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Asbury United Methodist Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Bethany Mennonite Church Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings United Church of Christ Celebrate Community Church Chancellor Reformed Church Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Colman Lutheran Church Crosswalk Community Church Cub Scout Pack 208 Dalesburg Lutheran Church EmBe Estelline UCC Falls Church First Baptist Church Chancellor Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Grace Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Hilltop United Methodist Church Hope Lutheran Komstad Church Life Church Parker United Methodist Prairie Hills Covenant Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville SD School of Mines Spirit of Peace UCC St. Joseph Sunnycrest United Methodist Church Tea School District The Ransom Church Trinity Baptist Church Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran School United Church of Canistota Wall Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

5 stabbed at Hanukkah gathering

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Orthodox Jewish talk to stand on Forshay Road in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, down the street from the scene of a stabbing that occurred late Saturday during a Hanukkah celebration. A man attacked at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late Saturday, stabbing and wounding several people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. (AP Photo/Allyse Pulliam)

MONSEY, NY (Associated Press) — A man stabbed and wounded five people as they gathered at a rabbi’s home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah.

The governor said Sunday that the attack the night before was fueled by intolerance and evidence of a “cancer” in American politics.

The stabbings north of New York City on the seventh night of Hanukkah come on the heels of a string of attacks targeting Jews in the region.

The rabbi’s home is in Monsey, one of several in the Hudson Valley that has seen an influx of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said one person was very seriously wounded in the attack and remained in critical condition. The rabbi’s son was also injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss