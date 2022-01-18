$5 million donation to DSU athletics from Madison businessman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Madison businessman provided a big boost to Dakota State University’s multi-phase athletics complex for

Brian Kern donated $5 million to Trojan athletics.

DSU officials said in a news release that Kern’s donation “secures the necessary funding for the completion of the football stadium.”

DSU is currently seeking legislative approval to build Phase I, a new athletics events center.

The new events center will include team locker rooms, coaches’ offices, training facilities, esports arena, classrooms and much more.

The university said the project impact student enrollment, business partnerships, and the Madison area as a whole.

Kern has a history of supporting DSU athletics including football, DSU said in the news release.