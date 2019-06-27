47-year-old man arrested for hit-and-run in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing a long list of charges following a hit-and-run crash.

It started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on 11th Street in downtown Sioux Falls when police spotted a vehicle driving on the sidewalk. The vehicle drove into the intersection and hit another vehicle and kept driving.

Police caught up with the vehicle a few blocks away, where the driver then took off on foot. Shane Larson, 47, was eventually arrested.

He’s charged with aggravated assault-domestic, hit and run, simple assault on law enforcement and various drug charges.