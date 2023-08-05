SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent four people to the hospital.

The call came in just after 1 a.m. Saturday to Oklahoma Avenue and Benson Road on the city’s northwest side.

Police say a large fight broke out during a gathering at a home.

Police say one of those involved in the fight stabbed four people with a knife.

We don’t know the conditions of the people who were injured.

Police arrested 18-year-old Anyuon Atem. He’s charged with four counts of aggravated assault.