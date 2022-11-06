BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line.

Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.

The teens ran off and three of them were later caught at a gas station near Interstate 90.

Two of the suspects are 15 years old, the other is sixteen. They’re charged with 3rd-degree burglary and intentional damage. Police were still looking for two other people connected to the break-in.

A crew from MidAmerican Energy shut-off the gas line. Police say there was no danger to the public from the damaged line and no evacuations were necessary.