SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Pine Ridge, men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from a November 2021 murder at Pine Ridge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27, Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47, and Michael Red Cloud, 30, are charged with second degree murder-aiding and abetting. They were indicted by a grand jury in September.

The men are accused of beating a man to death.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are in custody waiting for a trial date.