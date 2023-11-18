SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Three young girls are injured after a crash Friday afternoon in Minnehaha County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of 251st street and 474th avenue.

Officials say a 13-year-old girl was driving a side-by-side UTV when it lost control on a gravel road and rolled.

There were two other girls in the UTV — all three were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious but not life-threatening. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.