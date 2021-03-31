23-year-old man arrested after pursuit in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old Sioux Falls man after a pursuit in western Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a highway patrol trooper tried to stop a pickup at the intersection of 12th Street and Marion Road just after 1 a.m. When the vehicle continued driving, the trooper began to pursue it near Lakeside Drive.

Minutes later, Sioux Falls Police stopped the pickup near the intersection of Ellis Road and Sands Street.

After further investigation, authorities determined the vehicle was stolen. Charges are pending against the driver.