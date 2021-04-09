23-year-old business owner brings big-city vibes to rural South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – When you walk into Nostalgia Vintage and Wellness in Vermillion, the owner wants you to walk into a small piece of a city over 1,600 miles away.

“Nostalgia Vintage and Wellness is a vintage garment store where we source everything from mainly Los Angeles right now,” owner Mattea Scott said.

23-year-old Mattea Scott grew up in Vermillion, but moved to Los Angeles four years ago. She’s always wanted to start her own business.

“I want people to know that they can come here if they just want to have a good conversation or want to hang out or take pictures, try on clothes and feel good that day with a wellness product,” Scott said.

The store has two parts — a vintage clothes shop and a wellness counter. Even the juices sold at Nostalgia are sourced from Los Angeles.

Scott’s mother, Sarah Wells, has studied herbal medicine and will be running the counter.

“Eventually I will be able to meet with clients here and then, you know, suggest a tea blend or people can make their own tea blends and then talk to them a little bit more about the practical application of plants and wellness,” Wells said.

She’s proud of what her daughter has built in Vermillion.

“When she was 15, she presented a PowerPoint on why she wanted to be in California, you know, and how wonderful that experience would be, she knew that was for her,” Wells said. “So she went out and, you know, succeeded there, and then to see her want to come back and contribute to this community, is so touching to me.”

Scott hopes to inspire others through her store as well.

“Even though this is kind of my aesthetic and things, I think it still can allow people to say, hey, I can do something or I can take this and really go out there and maybe change someone’s life or change my own or bring another perspective to my own friend group even,” Scott said.

Nostalgia Vintage and Wellness just opened on April 2nd, but Scott already has big goals for the store including selling more eco-friendly clothes and making juices in store for people to buy.