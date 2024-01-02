SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is celebrating a record-breaking year.

Adoptions in 2023 reached an all-time high in the shelter’s 119-year history.

Watching shelter animals find new, loving homes is one of the highlights of the job for humane welfare director Kaley Harr.

“Especially our long-term residents is absolutely a highlight,” Harr said.

2023 brought a record number of highlights.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society finished off the year with 3,807 adoptions.

That’s about 30 more adoptions than the previous record set in 2013.

And it’s about 1,000 more adoptions than in 2022.

Executive director James Oppenheimer says there are a few reasons behind the spike, including a change from a pandemic-era policy that required people to make an appointment to adopt an animal.

“The largest factor is the fact that we are open to the public again. Since June, anyone can come in and see an animal right away pretty much,” Oppenheimer said.

Getting animals out of the shelter sooner not only helps those homeless pets, but it makes way for more animals in need.

“The turnaround time here is very important, so that we avoid running out of those spaces,” Harr said.

While there’s still excitement surrounding the success of 2023, the goal is already set for 4,000 adoptions in 2024.