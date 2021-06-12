2021 South Dakota All-Star Football Highlights

(iSeeCars) - With used car prices reaching all-time highs, finding the right used car at an affordable price is harder than ever before. While the average used car price has risen to $26,486, there are plenty of lower cost vehicles to choose from. But does lower cost equate to lower quality? If you’re a savvy car shopper, the answer is no.

For a budget of $15,000 or less, there are a number of high quality used vehicles to choose from. But how can you find the right car without breaking your budget? Opting for a reliable used car that has already taken most of its depreciation hit is a smart and practical choice. After all, cars depreciate quickly and the average vehicle loses half its value in five years. We’ve done the legwork for you and put together a list of the best used cars that can be found in the $15,000 price range.