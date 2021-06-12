Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Helpline Center holds 10th annual suicide prevention walk
Top Stories
Promoting adaptive sports at Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls
Video
Annual cultural festival represents diversity
Video
Lakota spiritual leader, activist Leonard Crow Dog dies
Splash away these hot summer days at outdoor waterparks across KELOLAND
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
2021 South Dakota All-Star Football Highlights
Video
Top Stories
Henderson finds success in 410 sprints
Video
Paul Molitor, Rod Woodson headline Friday’s Legends clinics
Video
Augie’s Parker Hanson gets new prosthetic arm built
Video
Aberdeen Wings punch ticket to Robertson Cup
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Splash away these hot summer days at outdoor waterparks across KELOLAND
Top Stories
History of the Keystone XL: Nothing but a pipe dream
Video
Top Stories
Reba says she’s not associated with Gov. Kristi Noem’s fundraiser in Montana, despite invitation listing her as a guest
First@4: Sioux Falls teen recovering from head-on crash; Severe weather across KELOLAND; Top plays of the week
Video
‘The only theatre around’: Philip’s Gem Theatre raising funds for a new projector after March snowstorm damages digital projector
Video
Lottery big business in South Dakota
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Get your heart rate up at Motiv Fitness’ jump class
Video
Top Stories
Understanding different kinds of oppression
Video
How to soothe a sunburn
Video
Reliable recalls: Teach your dog to come when called
Video
Spilling the tea: Trampolines and layer cakes
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
2021 South Dakota All-Star Football Highlights
Top Stories
by:
Tanner Castora
Posted:
Jun 12, 2021 / 06:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2021 / 06:36 PM CDT
Vermillion, S.D. — Team blue defeats team red 25-13
Close
You have been added to Sports Update Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Update
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Kidde smoke alarm recall
Video
History of the Keystone XL: Nothing but a pipe dream
Video
Economists: Eliminating sales tax on food would aid low-income families in South Dakota
Reba says she’s not associated with Gov. Kristi Noem’s fundraiser in Montana, despite invitation listing her as a guest
Rental prices spiking with housing market and job growth
Video
Don't Miss!
Win Little Big Town Tickets!
KELOLAND Media Group to hold donation drive for people in need
Video
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss
Tweets by KELOSports