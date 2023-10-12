SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’ve been following the Mitchell baseball rape investigation for a few months now, but this isn’t the first time a Mitchell baseball coach was linked to this kind of case.

In 2008, Ron Dahme was sent to prison for having sexual contact with minors. He was a travel baseball coach at the time of his arrest.

Dahme coached youth baseball for more than a decade. He also taught Sunday school.

Over the course of eight years, from 1998 to 2004, he molested three boys who were between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time.

In the Davison County courtroom in July 2008, Dahme owned up to what he did. He admitted to the judge that he touched the genitals of three different boys for his own sexual reasons.

That September, he apologized to his victims and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

He could be released soon. The now 60-year-old is set to have his first parole hearing in 2025.

Dahme spent 15 years coaching park and rec baseball before forming a traveling team, the Mitchell Mavericks.