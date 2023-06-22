SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday is the 20th anniversary of Tornado Tuesday. This storm produced 67 tornados in the eastern side of the state.

If you were watching KELOLAND News at 6 on Wednesday, June 25th, 2003, this is what you saw. The aftermath of Tornado Tuesday.

“We first thought about going to the basement, but we didn’t think we would make it down there, ’cause we could tell it was going to come right through here,” Rex Geyer said in 2003.

Rex Geyer and his wife Lynette lived in the Manchester area. They were able to leave via car… with some precious cargo.

“My wife and I are expecting twins, babies,” Geyer said in 2003.

Lynette was on bed rest at the time, and a family heirloom along these lines was lost.

“This last weekend we went down to my father-in-law’s, and we got his cradle that he slept in when he was a baby, so it was probably about a hundred years old, just brought it in, just had it, got it set up so we can put our children in there, and then now it’s gone,” Geyer said.

Lynette gave birth to twins Hayley and Heather the next month.