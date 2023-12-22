SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mother and 2-year-old child are healing from severe burns after a fire gutted their home earlier this week.

The damage may not look serious on the outside, but the inside of this Sioux Falls home tells a much different story. The damage is extensive.

The fire started Monday night while the family of four was sleeping.

“Kaitlyn, the oldest daughter that was home at the time, was able to have the wherewithal to know what was going on and be able to get out and escape and contact first responders to be able to have them come and assist her younger sister, Courtney, and her younger brother Carter were also able to get out along with their mom, Angela,” says family Emily Maurice.

Maurice says that both the mother and the son were sent to Minneapolis to be treated for their burns.

While mom, Angela Sundby, is doing better, Maurice says two-year-old Carter isn’t doing as well.

“He’s just in a lot of pain. That was one reason why they moved him from Sanford up to Minneapolis. His burns, which they say can take up to 72 hours to be fully realized, turned out to be third degree burns. He was just in so much pain,” says Maurice.

Maurice says firefighters had to break through a window to get Carter out. While they are thankful nobody died, the family is still experiencing a great loss.

“But it’s you know, there’s family mementos that were lost in there. Carter lost a lot of his favorite stuffed animals, toys, books, the girls, their rooms are are gone,” says Maurice.

With Christmas just days away, loved ones, like Maurice, are doing everything they can to support the family of four.

“Obviously, as a family, we want to make sure that this is not something that comes back every Christmas that they think about,” says Maurice.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with the extensive medical costs and other things that insurance won’t cover.

Click here for the Sundby Family GoFundMe.