2 dead, 14 wounded in shooting at backyard party in New York state

ROCHESTER, NY (Associated Press) — Police in Rochester, New York, say two people died and 14 others were wounded by gunfire at a backyard party early Saturday.

Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons says a man and woman in their late teens or early 20s died. The others who were wounded have injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude. Saturday’s shooting did not appear to be linked to the March death.

Simmons says no suspect is in custody and it’s too early to tell whether there were multiple shooters.

