SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 6. Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The GO.

Two men are behind bars and police are looking for two other people following a chase that included gunshots through western Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for more information about a dog that bit a woman at Falls Park.

Another day, another run into the upper 80s and low 90s in many areas. The saving grace has been a general lack of humidity, but those days will be here soon enough.

Four South Dakota firefighters are stationed in northern Minnesota, along the Canadian border.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.