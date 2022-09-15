SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened.

State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.

The second and third buildings are expected to open in the late summer of 2023.

A news release from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) said the state’s Revolving Economic Development and Initiative (REDI) loan program was used to help fund the development.