19 missing following mudslide in Japan

First responders observe a landslide caused by heavy rains in Zushi, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo on Saturday, July 3, 2021. In Atami in Shizuoka prefecture, authorities in Japan say multiple people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses.(Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) – Authorities in Japan say at least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide caused by heavy rains swept away rows of houses in a town west of Tokyo.

A disaster agency official said as many as 80 homes in Atami were completely buried. He says aggressive rescue operations are underway to find survivors, including by Japan’s self-defense forces, firefighters and police.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for a wide area.

The landslides Saturday appeared to have struck multiple times, about as fast as a car.

Footage showed a mudslide slither down a mountain, sweeping away houses and cars in its path as helpless neighbors watched in horror.