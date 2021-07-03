19 missing following mudslide in Japan

TOKYO (AP) – Authorities in Japan say at least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide caused by heavy rains swept away rows of houses in a town west of Tokyo.
A disaster agency official said as many as 80 homes in Atami were completely buried. He says aggressive rescue operations are underway to find survivors, including by Japan’s self-defense forces, firefighters and police.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for a wide area.
The landslides Saturday appeared to have struck multiple times, about as fast as a car.
Footage showed a mudslide slither down a mountain, sweeping away houses and cars in its path as helpless neighbors watched in horror.