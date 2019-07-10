18-year-old Sioux Falls man identified from Saturday crash near Madison

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died in a crash Saturday east of Madison.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Tavian Shaw, 18, of Sioux Falls, was pronounced dead at the Madison hospital. Shaw was a passenger in a car driven by 19-year-old Tyler Milliron, of Sioux Falls. Milliron had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the car was heading east on SD Highway 34 when it rear-ended a semi truck and trailer that had just turned onto the highway. Jay Reurink, 59, of Dell Rapids, was driving the semi and didn’t have any injuries. Melanie Burggraff, 59, of Dell Rapids, was also in the semi and didn’t have injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

