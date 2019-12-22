13 shot at Chicago house party

CHICAGO (Associated Press) — Thirteen people have been shot at a house party on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say four of the victims are critically wounded.

Authorities say the shooting early Sunday stemmed from a dispute between individuals.

Shots were first fired just after 12:30 a.m.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48. Police say they suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

Two people are being questioned. One of those people was arrested with a weapon. The other was wounded.

Police say the shooting was an “isolated incident.”