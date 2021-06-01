12-year-old entrepreneur sees big upgrade to ice cream operation at Lake Poinsett

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — A young South Dakota entrepreneur now has a major upgrade to his business. Noah Felderman might only be 12 years old, but he’s already the brains behind an ice cream operation at Lake Poinsett.

“We sell SDSU ice cream mainly,” Noah said. “SDSU ice cream, like I said, is very popular in this area.”

Last August, we showed you how he was selling it from a golf cart. He has since upgraded how he brings ice cream to people.

“He made enough money thanks to the support of all the people here at Lake Poinsett to buy this bus and so he’s moving up,” Noah’s mom, Mati Felderman, said. “I think he’s got goals of a fleet of Feldy’s Ice Cream buses.”

“My cousins help me, my brother helps me and my mom helps me, ’cause I’m not able to drive it, so she drives it around for me,” Noah said.

But he is taking big entrepreneurial steps well beyond his years.

“He actually found the bus online and contacted the sales place and he contacted the place that painted the bus, and he’s just really done everything,” Mati said. “He knows, he’s got all the log-ins for the sales tax license, and he’s the one that was in contact with the Department of Health in order to get us licensed and knew what tests I needed to take in order for us to become certified with the Department of Health.”

Few pairings connect as well as ice cream with a warm day, and Noah is helping people hit that spot.

“Well I just saw the ice cream truck when I drove by, and I like ice cream so I thought I’d stop and check it out,” Tim Steffensen said.

“Just come out to the lake; it’s going to be a great summer,” Noah said.

You can find Noah’s ice cream business on the weekends at Lake Poinsett.