10,830 pounds of purchased pork loin given away in Spencer, Iowa

SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — More than 10,000 pounds of pork loin, given out to anyone who might need; that was the goal of a group of people in northwest Iowa on Friday. After some brainstorming, they had a plan.

“We had about three of us got together about two weeks ago and thought we’d want to do something to help the ag economy,” organizer Steve Pick said. “So we kicked around some ideas, and Greg Lear had an idea to call Tyson Fresh Meats down in Storm Lake, and they gave us a great buy on some pork loins, so we’re here today.”

“Friday night when we committed to purchasing 10,000 pounds of meat, we had less than half the money to do it, but we had the confidence in our community that we would rally and be able to do this project,” organizer Greg Lear said.

Different organizations bought pork loin from Tyson Fresh Meats in nearby Storm Lake. It was given out Friday at the Clay County fairgrounds. While everyone was welcome to stop by, the group zeroed in on getting the protein into the hands of people who really need it.

“Everybody here is a volunteer, and from all different backgrounds,” Lear said. “It’s pretty amazing, that when you start asking for a little help, what you can really get in a community that cares.”

“We’ve got a great community, really close-knit community, and we started reaching out about a week ago to get the donations to pay for this event, and we had the money raised within 48 hours,” Pick said.

And in the end, they did give away all that pork: 10,830 pounds of it.