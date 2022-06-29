Hot stuff today!

Today will be the hottest day of the work week as temperatures reach the 90s and 100s. We’ll keep an eye on the record book as record degree heat will be possible.

Strong southerly winds will come in at 20 to 40 mph with higher gusts in southeast KELOLAND where a Wind Advisory goes in effect at noon today.

With the high heat, strong winds, and low humidity southern KELOLAND is under a Red Flag Warnings.

Storms will develop in western South Dakota late this afternoon and evening. These storms will move east during the evening and early tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has central to northeast KELOLAND in a slight risk of severe weather due to strong wind gusts associated with thunderstorms.

The available moisture is looking a little better for the weekend, but the chances for rain will remain at 20 to 30%.