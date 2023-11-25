MELLETTE, S.D. (KELO) — One man was killed and another man seriously injured in a single vehicle crash five miles east of Mellette, according to the SD Department of Public Safety.

A 2011 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on SD Hwy. 20 at about 8:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 23rd. The vehicle entered the south ditch and struck an approach.

The 68-year-old driver was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital but passed away on Friday morning. The 34-year-old passenger sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Both men were not wearing seatbelts. The names of the men were not made available pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.